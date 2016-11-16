|
Headlines:
- Killers, picnics and sequels, oh my! Australian television's 2017 slate is interesting - because it blends some classics, some exhumed masterpieces and some very strange choices.
- This is what a bumper year looks like... In addition to the heartening volume of production, the variety of series — thrillers, romantic comedies, comedy-drama hybrids — attested to the impressive depth of local talent on-screen and behind-the-scenes.
- Kath and Kim's "noice, different, unusual" Patterson Lakes home has sold after a month on the market, fetching a foxy seven-figure sale price.
- If ever a TV show could be described as radio with pictures, it's the new Working Dog comedy series Pacific Heat.
- Another comedy featured in ABC's Comedy Showroom this year looks set for a full series. The Letdown marks the first narrative comedy series to be produced by The Chaser's Giant Dwarf Productions.
- Former Neighbours actor Craig McLachlan talks about new period crime drama The Dr Blake Mysteries and reminisces about his '80s soap heyday.
- From The Kettering Incident to Rosehaven, the isolation and dark beauty of Australia's island state is bringing resounding success to the screen
- Stage and screen actor Peter Sumner, best known for Spyforce, Play School and Star Wars has died aged 74.
- The lush, sprawling and compulsively watchable Australian TV series A Place to Call Home, whose fourth season begins streaming on Acorn.tv in the U.S. on Thursday, has been tagged a Down Under Downton Abbey.
- If you haven't caught up on A Place to Call Home airing on streaming channel Acorn, you should clear your schedule and binge watch until Season 4 is released on Thanksgiving Day
- Australian television's most loved private detective could become an Indiana Jones-style action hero on the big screen if producers behind Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries can pull it off.
- Australia's commercial TV networks may attempt to drop their obligations to deliver a quota of children's drama content and instead pay the ABC to it
- A new local drama series, Fighting Season, has been commissioned by Foxtel to air in 2018. The six part drama from Goalpost Pictures is a character-driven drama about Australian soldiers returning from Afghanistan.
- Every now and then a TV network will knock back a proposal, only to see it get picked up and become a success elsewhere. One of those programs was a World War II drama called The Sullivans.
- Playmaker Media is behind a new TV miniseries profiling iconic 60s rock band The Easybeats. Friday on My Mind is one of seven local television dramas funded under the new $20m Made in NSW Fund
- It's the early 1990s and a young Rodger Corser has just taken to the stage in a simple pub in Melbourne's northeastern suburbs... And so begins his road to stardom. More than two decades later Corser's regarded as one of the biggest stars on Australian television.
airdates:
- January
- 08 - Tomorrow When the War Began (ABC)
birthdays:
- January
- 1 - Debra Lawrance (1957)
- 1 - Richard Roxburgh (1964)
- 1 - Nicolle Dickson (1969)
- 1 - Radha Mitchell (1973)
- 1 - Maeve Dermody (1985)
- 1 - Lara Robinson (1998)
- 2 - Damien Bodie (1985)
- 3 - Kerry Armstrong (1958)
- 4 - Nikki Coghill (1964)
- 8 - Lauren Hewett (1981)
- 8 - Steve Jacobs (1967)
- 10 - Jeremy Cumpston (1967)
- 10 - Jeremy Sims (1966)
- 10 - Marnie Reece-Wilmore (1974)
- 11 - Holly Brisley (1978)
- 11 - Peter Hardy (1957)
- 13 - Adam Zwar (1972)
- 13 - Annie Jones (1967)
- 14 - Zac Drayson (1983)
- 16 - Lorraine Bayly (1937)
- 16 - Charlotte Best (1994)
- 18 - Petra Jared (1979)
- 18 - Sean Keenan (1993)
- 20 - Jane Hall (1971)
- 20 - Jodie Dry (1974)
- 20 - Dena Kaplan (1989)
- 20 - Kimberley Davies (1973)
- 21 - Marnie Kennedy (1994)
- 21 - Freya Stafford (1977)
- 21 - Rove McManus (1974)
- 21 - Sarah Lambert (1970)
- 22 - Abi Tucker (1973)
- 22 - Damian Walshe-Howling (1970)
- 23 - Rebekah Elmaloglou (1974)
- 24 - Melissa Tkautz (1974)
- 29 - Jessica Marais (1985)
- 29 - Isabel Lucas (1985)
- 29 - Lynne McGranger (1953)
- 29 - Maggie Kirkpatrick (1941)
- 29 - Molly Meldrum (1946)
- 31 - Anthony LaPaglia (1959)
- 31 - Portia de Rossi (1973)
- 31 - Sophie Katanis (1979)
- 31 - Robert Grubb (1950)